Coronation: First crowned portrait of King Charles on special coins
The Royal Mint has revealed a range of commemorative coins to celebrate King Charles's coronation, including a 50p and a £5 coin.
Unlike the 50p coins which are to go into circulation at the end of this year, these coins are the first ones that show the new King with a crown.
The first official crowned coinage portrait of His Majesty The King was designed by artist Martin Jennings.
While the £5 coin features a crown on the other side, the 50p coin shows Westminster Abbey where the King is to be crowned in May.
More on the Coronation
Although King Charles is wearing a crown on the coin, it won't be the one he will wear at his coronation.
The Tudor crown shown on the coin was actually destroyed in the 1640s.
Despite that, it has been used on previous crowned portraits of Kings from the 20th century.
The other side of the £5 coin has the King Edward crown which King Charles will be crowned with at Westminster Abbey.
Artist Martin Jennings said: "Following my work on the uncrowned coin effigy of His Majesty, I am delighted to have had the opportunity to work on a crowned version for the coronation range.
"Each detail of the crown has to be scrupulously correct so it has taken considerable work to get it right. I'm proud to have had the opportunity to realise a design that is both dignified and celebratory for this historic occasion."
The 50p coin features a drawing of Westminster Abbey by The Royal Mint's resident designer Natasha Jenkins.
The image also includes King Charles's cypher and crown to symbolise him being inside the abbey where he is to be crowned.
The 50p coins will be available to buy from April 24, but unlike the uncrowned versions these ones will set people back between £11 and £1,220, while the £5 coins are priced between £14.50 and £2,995.