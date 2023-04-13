US President Joe Biden visits Republic of Ireland

US President Joe Biden visits Republic of IrelandPublished44 minutes agoImage source, ReutersImage caption, Mr Biden's tour started - as tours like this often do - at the airport. The US President was met as he got off his plane in Dublin by Ireland's Taoiseach (Prime Minister) Leo Varadkar. Bet both of them were glad of those umbrellas!Image source, PA MediaImage caption, These children had made signs to welcome the US President and were lucky to be able to stay inside in the dry!Image source, ReutersImage caption, It was a rainy and blustery day outside as these spectators in the crowd found out. It didn't bother Mr Biden though who just said: "It's fine - it's Ireland."Image source, EPAImage caption, Due to the Easter holidays, lots of children were off school and able to go and try to see Mr Biden. Here he is showing some of them a model of the US President's plane, Air Force One.Image source, EPAImage caption, Some other young people got to meet Mr Biden too as he was walking around the places where his great- and great-great-grandparents came from, such as the town of Dundalk. Asked about his feelings on the visit, the president replied: "It's wonderful. It feels like I'm coming home."Image source, ReutersImage caption, Later that evening crowds gathered to hear him give a speech in a pub called The Windsor in Dundalk. That looks like it could be a pretty cool selfie!Image source, Getty ImagesImage caption, One boy got a front row seat during Mr Biden's speech, where he spoke about his ancestors leaving Ireland. He said: "They would never have dreamed that their grandsons would have been presidents of the United States."Image source, ReutersImage caption, A visit by a US President is always a big deal and lots of shops in Ireland had souvenirs on sale for the big occasion. We reckon Cristiano Ronaldo would be pleased with the company his mug is keeping!