Legend of Robin Hood told in stamps

Legend of Robin Hood told in stampsPublished1 hour agoImage source, Royal Mail/PAImage caption, A new collection of ten stamps has been revealed celebrating the legend of Robin Hood. Legends are stories which are handed down and retold over generations, this one is based in Sherwood Forest in Nottingham.Image source, Royal Mail/PAImage caption, The collection has been illustrated by the artist Jon McCoy who has worked on films like the Avengers and Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker. He says Robin Hood is one of his favourite stories from his childhood and he hopes everyone enjoys the stamps as much as he did.Image source, Royal Mail/PAImage caption, Each of the stamps features a key moment in the life of the outlaw, including when he captured the Sheriff of Nottingham.Image source, Royal Mail/PAImage caption, The Royal Mail who make the stamps for the UK, said they have themes of friendship, humanity, loyalty and love. the stamps also feature the head of King Charles III as his silhouette replaces that of Queen Elizabeth II on stamps and money.Image source, Royal Mail/PAImage caption, Although the story of Robin Hood might not be completely true, it does include real characters from history like the Sheriff of Nottingham and Prince John.Image source, Royal Mail/PAImage caption, According to the legend of Robin Hood, he was a talented archer who stole from the rich and gave to the poor.