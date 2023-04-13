Link to newsround

European Gymnastics Championships 2023: GB women win first-ever team gold

team GBEPA

The stars of the women's Great Britain team managed to fly into the history books by winning their first-ever team gold at the European Gymnastics Championships.

Ondine Achampong, Jessica Gadirova, Becky Downie, Alice Kinsella and Georgia-Mae Fenton put on a star performance to claim the top prize in Turkey.

They scored 164.428 points to grab the top spot, with Italy claiming silver and the Netherlands claiming bronze.

Jessica Gadirova, who won Young Sports Personality of the Year in 2022, said "it feels so special to have won as a team".

EPA
Jess Gadirova balancing on the beam

It's not the first time that Jessica has made history - at the 2022 World Championships she won gold on the floor and and also won bronze in the women's all-around final.

That bronze medal was a huge deal because it was the first time a British gymnast had won a women's individual all-around medal at the World Championships.

PA Media
Jessica will be joined by her teammate Georgia-Mae Fenton in the all-around final

Things are looking good for her ahead of Friday's all-around final in the European championships in too, where she qualified in the top spot.

She said: "Personally I'm so happy to have been able to deliver my routines for the team, it feels incredible to stand on the top of the podium with them."

