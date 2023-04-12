Euro 28: The stadiums in the running for UK and Ireland's joint bid
Two stadiums which haven't been built yet have been included in the UK and Ireland's joint bid to host the Euro 2028 men's football tournament.
The countries launched their joint bid in February last year and, to be considered, they needed to show they had 10 stadiums with enough seats to be able to host it.
Belfast's Casement Park and Everton's Bramley-Moore Dock, two unbuilt stadiums, have both been included in the proposal.
The 10 grounds also include Glasgow's Hampden Park, Cardiff's Principality Stadium, plus English venues Wembley, St James' Park, Villa Park, the Etihad Stadium and Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Dublin's Aviva Stadium has also made the final shortlist.
Originally 14 stadiums were put forward but Manchester United's Old Trafford stadium - the biggest stadium in England after Wembley - the Stadium of Light in Sunderland, the West Ham's London Stadium and Dublin's Croke Park were all dropped.
Countries bidding for the Euros need to show they have 10 suitable stadiums including a minimum of one with 60,000 capacity and at least one preferably two with 50,000 seat capacity.
Other than the yet to be built Casement Park in Belfast is due to hold 34,500 people, the other nine venues have a seat capacity of over 50,000.
Wembley in London has a capacity of 90,652, while Principality Stadium in Cardiff holds 73, 952.
The UK and Ireland say more than 80% of ticket holders will be able to travel to matches by public transport and claim it will generate £2.6 billion combined for the nations' economies.
The bid has been backed by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, Scotland's First Minister Humza Yousaf and Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford, who said it would be the "biggest sporting event our islands have ever jointly staged"
Turkey is also putting a bid forward to host the men's tournament in June and July, as well as for the 2032 competition.
A decision on who will host the 2028 Euro finals is expected to be made by the Union of European Football Associations (Uefa) - the group that runs European football - in September.