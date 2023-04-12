Demand for banknotes at its lowest in 20 years, says cash company
Do you prefer to use cash or card when you buy things?
One of the world's biggest banknote makers has said that demand for cash around the world is at its lowest level for decades.
The company, De La Rue, which designs about a third of the world's banknotes, says people and banks wanting cash has fallen since the pandemic
People are using cash less in many countries as more shopping is done online or with cards - especially with contactless payments.
But according to the Post Office, some people say they find it easier to keep track of their spending by using notes and coins, rather than electronic payments made through their bank cards.
So we wanted to hear from YOU - how do you get, and how do you spend, your pocket money?
Do you use cash, or do you have a cash card? At your birthdays do you like to get gift cards or might someone give you a note as a present? And when you go out to the cinema, the shops or to buy a smoothie, do you hand over coins or use a card?
Read the arguments below and then have your say in our vote and leave us a comment at the bottom of the page.
Why is cash useful?
Using cash can make it easier for people to monitor exactly how much they're spending.
A person can use however much cash they have as their budget for that period of time - when it's gone, it's gone.
Cash can also be useful in situations where the use of a bank card isn't an option, for example in some small shops which only take cards over a certain amount or where it can be easier to use physical money, like on the bus.
Plus not everyone has access to a bank or bank account, so having cash is really important.
What about cards?
There are some disadvantages when it comes to using cash.
It isn't always convenient to carry around bank notes and coins compared to a single card, and physical money can also be easier to lose.
If you lose a bank card, you can ask the bank to stop people using it - but if you lose cash, it can be spent by anyone.
Digital payments made with a bank card are often a lot faster and more convenient compared to using cash as they can be done anywhere and at anytime.
Also, purchases from lots of online stores can only be made through payments which require bank cards.
However, using a bank card also has downsides.
It can be a lot trickier keeping track of spending and it can also be more difficult budgeting compared to using cash and not all shops accept card.