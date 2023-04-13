New Harry Potter TV series announced: Will you be watching? Published 11 minutes ago

comments Comments

Image source, Warner Brothers Image caption, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson played Harry, Ron, and Hermione in the films - but who will play the characters in the new series?

You might have seen the films, but what about a Harry Potter TV series?

The idea was first talked about back in 2021 but it's now officially a been given the greenlight by streaming service Max, formerly known as HBO Max.

The channel is run by Warner Bros Discovery, part of the same company who produced the famous film series, the Harry Potter spin-off franchise Fantastic Beasts, and the stage show Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

But a new TV series will mean we'll have to get used to new faces as Harry, Hermione and Ron, as well as all the rest of the famous characters.

So how do YOU feel about that? Some of the films are old now so are you happy to see a brand new series for you to enjoy? Or do you still the classic films too much for them to be replaced?

If you cannot see the quiz, click here.

What Harry Potter books will the new TV series be based on?

The live-action series will be based on all seven books in the series published between 1997 and 2007, and creators say they will be even more true to the story told in the books than the previous films were.

Fans had in the past complained that the film franchise had left out some characters and scenes in the books, a decision that was taken to reduce the screen-time needed.

Image source, Getty Images

Harry Potter is a cultural phenomenon and it is clear there is such an enduring love and thirst for the Wizarding World. Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO of HBO and Max Content

A statement from streaming company Max, said: "Each season will be authentic to the original books and bring Harry Potter and these incredible adventures to new audiences around the world, while the original, classic and beloved films will remain at the core of the franchise and available to watch globally."

Who will play Harry, Ron and Hermione in the new series?

Image source, Manuel Harlan Image caption, Jamie Parker plays Harry Potter as a adult in the Cursed Child stage show, shown here speaking to his son Albus, played by Sam Clemmett

As the news has literally just been announced we don't know anything yet about who the actors or writers will be - but it's already got fans thinking of who they'd like to see take on the famous roles.

As Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson are all now in the 30s, they are much too old to play the characters they did when they were children.

Other actors have also played the parts in the Harry Potter and the Cursed Child stage show, but as the play show the characters as adults, these actors couldn't play the characters in the new series either.