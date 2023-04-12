Meet the world's smallest dog - and other record-breaking pups
Meet Pearl! The tiny pup who is a new world-record holder!
Pearl is a two-year-old Chihuahua from Florida in the US, who has just broken the Guinness World record for the shortest living dog.
She measures in at a tiny 9.14cm tall - meaning she's shorter than a standard lollipop stick - and she is 12.7cm long, which is about the same length as a £5 note!
But Pearl isn't the only record-breaking doggo out there - read on for some more pawsome pups!
Pearl has picked up the 'shortest dog' award from her aunt and previous record holder, Miracle Milly, who passed away in 2020.
But did you know the record for the smallest dog EVER belongs to a dwarf Yorkshire terrier from the UK, who passed away in 1945.
The tiny terrier was owned by Arthur Marples and stood at just 7.11 cm tall, and measured 9.5 cm long!
Tallest living dog
From the shortest to the tallest, meet Zeus, the holder of the world record for tallest living dog!
Zeus is a brown and grey Great Dane from Texas in the US - the same type of dog as Scooby Doo.
Standing at 1.046 metres tall, this gentle giant has been confirmed as the tallest dog currently living in the world.
Coincidently, the tallest dog EVER was also a Great Dane named Zeus, who was also from the US! He measured in at a whopping 1.118 m tall, and passed away in 2014.
Oldest living dog
A dog in Portugal holds the record for the world's oldest dog, and is also the oldest dog that has ever lived!
Bobi is 30-years-old and his owners say he is doing well for his age, which was confirmed as accurate by the Portuguese government's pet database.
Dog with the longest tongue
Bisbee is officially a Guinness World Record holder for the longest tongue on a living dog.
The 3-year-old English setter from the US has a tongue longer than an ice lolly - measuring in at 9.49cm - that's longer than Pearl is tall!
Bisbee picked up the title from Mochi, a St. Bernard from North Dakota, in the US - who sadly passed away in 2021.
Mochi's tongue measured in at a whopping 18.58cm, which is nearly double the length of Bisbee's!
UK's official 'ugliest' dog
And last up to five-year-old pooch Peggy who beat fierce competition from across the country to be crowned the UK's ugliest dog in February 2023.
She is a cross between a Chinese crested breed and a pug - which is sometimes called a pugese.
The competition started late last year and organisers say they were flooded with entries.
Now the hard work is done, Peggy can put her paws up and enjoy her prize - a grooming and photography session.
We think these record-breaking pups deserve a round of appaws! What do you think? Let us know in the comments!