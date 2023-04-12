US President Biden visits Northern Ireland to mark anniversary of Good Friday Agreement Published 21 minutes ago

Image source, Reuters Image caption, UK leader Rishi Sunak met president Biden at Belfast International Airport on Tuesday evening

US President Joe Biden has landed in Belfast in Northern Ireland for a four-day visit.

The president's trip, which will also see him visit the Republic of Ireland, marks the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

This was a peace deal which helped bring an end to 30 years of violent conflict in Northern Ireland.

Mr Biden was greeted by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at Belfast International Airport on Tuesday evening.

Ahead of his arrival in Northern Ireland, Mr Biden said he was looking forward to marking the anniversary of the Good Friday agreement in Belfast and "underscoring the US commitment to preserving peace and encouraging prosperity".

The president's sister Valerie and his son Hunter are accompanying him on his trip.

What will President Biden be doing during his visit?

Image source, Reuters Image caption, The president is on a four-day trip

President Biden is expected to give a speech at the new Ulster University campus in Belfast on Wednesday.

In his speech, the US leader is expected to talk about the willingness of his nation to help preserve the "peace and prosperity" gained since the Good Friday Agreement.

He's also expected to talk about how the US government can support Northern Ireland's economy.

Mr Biden is set to meet the leaders of the Northern Ireland assembly's five main political parties during his time in Belfast.

This video can not be played To play this video you need to enable JavaScript in your browser. Media caption, Joe Biden with his fifth cousins (2021)

The president will be leaving Belfast on Wednesday afternoon to travel to the Republic of Ireland where he'll spend the remainder of his trip.

He'll meet the Irish president Michael D Higgins, and visit County Mayo and County Louth - where he has relatives - as well as Dublin.

Mr Biden regularly speaks of his Irish heritage and will be visiting some of his Irish relatives to talk about his roots.

What's the latest on the government in Northern Ireland?

Image source, AFP/Getty Images Image caption, Stormont is the home of the Northern Ireland government in Belfast

The political situation in Northern Ireland is a little complicated at the moment.

In May 2022, elections to the Northern Ireland assembly, which is where laws on certain matters concerning the country are made, took place.

The political party Sinn Féin won the most seats overall, taking over from the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) who became the second biggest party.

However, unlike other parts of the UK where one party can govern alone if they win the most seats, in Northern Ireland the government has to be two political parties working together.

Image source, Whytes Image caption, Despite the political disagreements, Northern Ireland remains a much more peaceful place which many say is because of the Good Friday Agreement

A new government can't form without the support of parties from both its nationalist and unionist communities, which is the current situation in the country.

The political parties still disagree and are locked in a stand-off with each other. Many people hope that a peaceful, power-sharing arrangement can be reached again soon.

Although the politicians continue to disagree, there has been no return to the violence seen in Northern Ireland in the past.