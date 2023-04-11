Super Mario Bros Movie smashes box office records
The new Super Mario Bros Movie has broken box office records getting the most successful global opening of all time for an animated film.
Super Mario Bros Movie which is based on the computer game took $377m (£303m) around the world in its first five days on release.
That overtook the previous record of $358m (£288m) held by Frozen 2.
In The Super Mario Bros Movie, the plumber is voiced by Chris Pratt, while Jack Black plays fire-breathing villain Bowser.
It's expected to be one of the top five highest earning animated films of all time.
