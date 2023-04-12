Children In Need wants YOUR help to make huge picture of the King
Children In Need has launched a big art campaign to celebrate King Charles III's coronation.
The campaign, called The Royally Big Portrait is inviting children from all over the UK to send in their drawings of King Charles.
The thousands of pictures will then be put together by artist Sam Barnett, to create one huge portrait of the King made up of everyone's drawings.
The finished piece will be displayed at The Outernet in London, from 1st-8th May for anyone to see.
On-site iPads will also be displayed by the portrait at The Outernet which children can use to find where their drawing is within the portrait.
Children In Need are hoping to break a Guinness World Record for the most online contributions to a digital piece of artwork.
The final date for children to send in their digital drawings to the Children In Need website is Friday 28th April.