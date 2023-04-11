Wrexham AFC owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney awarded Freedom of Wrexham
Ryan Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, have been given a special award by Wrexham council in Wales.
The two actors have been given the Freedom of Wrexham award - a special honour given to people for their outstanding service to, or achievement associated with the County Borough of Wrexham.
Rob and Ryan are co-owners of Wrexham AFC, having bought the club in 2021.
The duo have also released a special documentary about the football club which was shown on Disney+.
The ceremony took place at Wrexham's Guildhall on Monday 10 April, just hours before Wrexham AFC beat Notts County 3-2 in a National League match.
The win now puts the team at the top of the National League table.
"I'm so touched I get to be a part of this story," said Ryan Reynalds.
"I know that we are here so that you guys can thank us for some reason, but I feel like it is the other way around.
What is Freedom of the city?
Freedom of the city is an old tradition that dates back to medieval times in the UK.
In the olden times the term 'freeman' meant people who were not owned by the local Lord of that area, and could enjoy privileges like the right to earn money, trade and own homes and land.
However, nowadays, Freedom of the city is mostly just a ceremonial title, given by the local government to say thank you and honour those who have shown outstanding service or achievement to the town/city/borough.
"We want to thank you for what you have given us. Words are too clumsy to quantify what it means to me."
Rob McElhenney said that connecting to people who live on different sides of the world had been "the greatest honour" of his life.