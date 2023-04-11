Artists draw coronation pants for the King!
From bloomers, to bottom-huggers, under-crackers to knickers, we're talking about pants! But not just any old pants, Royal pants!
A group of 24 artists and illustrators have joined together to celebrate King Charles III's coronation and help raise money for charity by drawing some special Royal pants.
The artists have all drawn their own version of royal pants to celebrate, and they will be auctioned off to raise money for the Trussell Trust - which runs food banks in the UK - and the Disasters Emergency Committee appeal, to help those affected by the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.
It's also in celebration of the release of a new children's book called The King's Pants by Nicholas Allan, which tells the story of The King who can't find his special coronation pants for the big day.
"The royal family is a great subject to write about, it's a very comic thing," Nicholas Allan said.
The 24 artists have all created a special A4-size piece of artwork, inspired by Coronation pants and signed by themselves.
Alongside Nicholas Allan - who wrote the Queen's Knickers - other artists include: Axel Scheffler - who illustrated the Gruffolo - Lydia Monks, Posy Simmonds, Thomas Taylor, Zehra Hicks, Alex T Smith, Steven Lenton, Nicola Kent, Momoko Abe, Meg McLaren, Susan Varley, Sue Cheung, Ruchi Mhasane, Nicola Killen, Sav Akyuz, Joelle Avelino, Paddy Donnelly, Chris Naylor Ballesteros and Zoom Rockman!
"I wanted to be a part of the online auction to help two vital charities who need our help more now than ever - and basing it around the Coronation mania I hope we can raise lots of money!" said Axel Scheffler.