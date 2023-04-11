Britain's Got Talent 2023: Everything you need to know about the new series of BGT
Britain's Got Talent is back for a brand new series, but with one big change.
The all-star variety talent show will be back on our screens on Saturday 15 April.
BGT, which is now in its 16th series, will return to screens later this year, where acts will battle it out for the chance to win a £250,000 prize and perform at the Royal Variety Performance.
Here is everything you need to know ahead of the big opening show.
As always, the series will start with sections from the auditions which have already been filmed before moving onto the live shows.
The dynamic duo, Ant and Dec, are back as hosts for the new series, but the big news is the newest member of the judging panel.
Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, and Alesha Dixon will be joined by former Strictly judge, Bruno Tonioli, who was announced as a replacement for author David Walliams in January.
The 67-year-old Italian choreographer and dancer, who is known for his fun and wild judging style, officially left Strictly in 2022 after a whopping 18 years on the show.
Ant and Dec have been speaking about Bruno's arrival and the prank they played on him.
As usual judges will be able to send acts though using their Golden Buzzer, but Ant and Dec set Bruno up a bit.
"We, quite mischievously, kept telling him different rules," said Dec.
"So when he hit his golden buzzer on the first session of the first day, mid-way through an act, we told him not to worry because he had another Golden Buzzer tomorrow, and that he had one every day."
Bruno himself described joining the show as "meeting up with your friends and having a laugh" but said he was always nervous before any shows because "I really do care".
Amanda says one of the big things Bruno is definitely bringing this year is drama!
"I think he's still bringing all the energy and character that he had on Strictly, but you get to see more of him because obviously now he's judging more than just dancing."
Last year, comedian Axel Blake - who was Simon's Golden Buzzer choice - was crowned the winner .
The opening show kicks off at 8pm on ITV 1 on Saturday 15 April and a follow-up episode will also air the following day at 7.45pm