King Charles Coronation: New crown emoji created for big day
A new special crown emoji has been created to mark King Charles' coronation, Buckingham Palace has announced.
The design is a cartoon version of the solid gold St Edward's Crown with purple velvet cap, which will be used during the ceremony itself.
The emoji will appear automatically on social media platform Twitter when someone uses a hashtag connected to the coronation.
What's the St Edward's Crown?
St Edward's Crown has been used in the coronation of every British monarch since the coronation of King Charles II, including that of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth at her Coronation in 1953.
Dating back to 1661, this magnificent piece of jewellery was crafted by finest goldsmiths of the time and features precious stones, including rubies, sapphires, and pearls.
This crown was a "replacement for the medieval crown which had been melted down in 1649, and is named after King Edward the Confessor, who was crowned with a similar crown in the 11th century.
It is one of the most famous symbols of the British monarchy, and is worn at high profile events like the state the opening of Parliament, as well as on other official occasions.
During the coronation ceremony the newly-crowned monarch will place the crown on King Charles' head.
The crown will then be returned to the Tower of London, where it will remain until the next coronation.
Royal emojis
This is first time an emoji has ever been created for a British coronation.
That's because the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II took place 70 years ago - before social media, mobile phones or even the internet had been invented.
But it's not the first time we've seen a Royal emoji!
Before the Queens Platinum Jubilee in June 2022, another special emoji was created - a a smiling corgi.
It appeared on the monarchy's official Twitter account, in the run up to the big day with message: "Meet PJ the corgi, our Jubilee emoji!"
Corgi's were famously the Queen's favourite breed of dog and she had many as pets.
This emoji appeared automatically on Twitter when anyone typed a Jubilee hashtag.
The playful corgi was shown wearing a purple and platinum crown - the colours of the Jubilee.