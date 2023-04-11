King's Coronation: What route will the procession take?
The route that will be taken by the King's coronation procession has been announced.
On Saturday 7 May, Charles III will travel to Westminster Abbey where he will be officially crowned King.
Although he automatically became King when his mother Queen Elizabeth passed away, this will represent the ceremony where the crown is officially placed upon his head and various traditions and religious ceremonies will take place.
His journey, in special carriages, will take him from Buckingham Palace, along The Mall to Trafalgar Square, along Whitehall to Parliament Square and then to Westminster Abbey.
The return will be the same route in reverse.
Crowds are expected to watch the procession going along the Mall and Whitehall but if you miss out on seeing the King and Queen consort from the carriage, you will still have another opportunity.
When the procession comes back to Buckingham Palace, the newly-crowned Charles and Camilla will appear on the balcony, alongside other senior members of the Royal Family.
If you aren't able to be in London on the day, you can also watch on one of the big screens which , as well as on TV.
Among more than 2,000 guests expected to be in the Abbey, will be 450 representatives of charity and community groups, alongside world leaders, politicians and royalty.