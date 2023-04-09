Stage show is cut short when rowdy audience members sing along
A weekend trip to the theatre is a special treat that many families would look forward to for months.
But audiences at a performance of musical The Bodyguard in Manchester were left disappointed this weekend when the play had to be cut short before it finished.
It was because of two audience members loudly singing along to a hit song from the show.
The disruption was so bad that the performance had to be halted before it could end and the police were called, leaving an unhappy audience.
Singer Melody Thornton who played the lead role in the show took to social media to apologise, saying she "fought really hard" to carry on, but it had not been possible.
"It feels awful," she said, continuing "I respect that you paid your money and I am so grateful to everyone who respects the people on stage who want to give you a beautiful show."
The theatre said two audience members who refused to sit down and stop singing were removed by security staff.
A representative said staff were "disappointed that the last 10 minutes of the show needed to be cancelled due to disruptive customers refusing to stay seated and spoiling the performance for others".
The theatre's representative said future performances would continue as planned, adding "We ask that customers are considerate towards the cast, fellow audience members and theatre team so that everyone can enjoy the wonderful entertainment on stage,"