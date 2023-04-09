Percy, the police bunny who helps officers with their wellbeing
- Published
- comments
This bunny has a very special job - he works in a police station.
Percy was found by a police officer whilst they were out on a job, and is now a key part of the team.
Officers can relax with Percy when they have a break, and he has free reign to roam around the police station.
He had been just an office pet - but has now been promoted to "wellness officer".
Where did Percy come from?
Officer Ashley Carlson found a lost rabbit on a road called Percy Avenue, in California.
She took the bunny in to animal rescue, who were unable to find an owner.
Ashley decided instead to adopt the bunny - and name him Percy, after the road she found him on.
He was a regular around the office until recently being named "wellness officer" - because people love to chill out and relax with him!
Most enjoy his company, while some are still getting used to the idea of a rabbit being inside a police department
Yuba City Police Department
How do animals help with our wellbeing?
You may have heard of guide dogs - which are animals that help people who have limited sight. However, this isn't the only way that animals can help us out.
Relaxing with an animal can help some people feel calm, and there's been lots of research that says animals can make us feel better.
Some animals can even become therapy animals, who are specially trained to help people in stressful situations.
Some people might have a dog which can help them when they are out and about, for if they get stressed by certain noises or experiences.
You can read more about therapy animals, and how they help people out, here.