World Cheerleading Championships 2023: Meet the teams aiming for gold
It's safe to say cheerleading is no longer an 'up and coming' sport.
There are now cheerleading squads in schools, colleges, dance clubs and in sports centres all around the UK, and the chances are, you either know someone who is a cheerleader, or are one yourself.
Some of the UK's best and most dedicated cheerleaders are in Orlando in Florida, United States this week for the World Championships.
Newsround went to meet some of Team England, who are hoping to bring home the top prize - a gold medal.
What is cheerleading?
If you haven't seen competitive cheerleading before, here's what it's all about:
Teams of athletes perform a two-and-a-half-minute routine of dance, gymnastic tumbles, acrobatic stunts, jumps and pyramids and are given a score.
The team with the highest overall score, which also takes into account overall performance and any mistakes, will be crowned winners.
And there is one podium every cheer squad wants to reach the top of - the World Championships.
Thousands of athletes from five continents will compete during the massive event.
Team England will be competing in the ICU World Championships in youth, junior and senior divisions.
"Representing your country is a dream come true!"
Scarlett is a flyer, which means she is tossed high into the air by her team mates.
She says she is so excited to compete at her first World Championships.
"Once you get to a certain level, the experiences you get from cheerleading are amazing! I am only 12 and I am going to the World Championships! It's crazy!"
Tori Rubin is the head coach of Team England and said:
"The teams are looking strong and we hope they all enjoy every second of the experience.
"Getting to compete alongside the best athletes from other countries is an incredible experience and the atmosphere is amazing! Being able to walk out onto the World's stage to a crowd of England fans is so cool, and representing your country is a dream come true!"
Scotland, Wales and Ireland will also be fielding teams, and Newsround will be sure to let you know how they get on too!