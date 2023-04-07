England's Lionesses win the first ever women's Finalissima
England have picked up another trophy after beating Brazil in the first ever women's Finalissima at Wembley on Thursday.
The match sees the winner of the European Championships take on the winner of the Copa America - which is South America's cup.
When the game ended 1-1 after 90 minutes, the Lionesses had to hold their nerve in a tense penalty shoot out.
But there were glorious celebrations, with the rest of the team sprinting from the halfway line, as they watched Chloe Kelly score the winning spot kick.
England captain Leah Williamson said Kelly, who was England's match-winning hero against Germany in the Euros final last summer, was made for the big moments.
"Everything about Chloe's character, she embraces that and she doesn't mind the attention because she backs herself."
Kelly told ITV: "I was just excited for it, I calmed myself down and was ready to take it.
"I looked the keeper in the eye and just thought I was going to score. It's great being back here at Wembley in front of our home fans. They were brilliant again tonight".
The 83,132 fans at Wembley went wild, dancing and cheering as hope grows for the World Cup this summer.
This victory gives England their second trophy of 2023, following their success in the Arnold Clark Cup in February.
It also extends the Lionesses unbeaten run to a whopping 30 games!
The squad will now face Australia in a friendly at Brentford next Tuesday, before they ramp up preparations for the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, to be held in July and August.