King Charles Coronation: Who has been invited so far?
- Published
- comments
850 'community champions' have been invited to King Charles' Coronation next month, including 400 young people.
The list of invites include people who have helped out in their community, or raised money for charity.
Max Woosey, the boy from Devon who raised money for charity by camping out in his garden for three years, has also been sent an invite.
King Charles' Coronation will be on May 6th, and it will be followed by a coronation concert in London and a bank holiday.
Who is being invited to the Coronation?
King Charles and Camilla chose 450 people who helped their "local communities".
They also picked 400 young people from groups like The Scouts, Girlguiding UK and St John's Ambulance.
A further 1,150 people have been invited to the ceremony.
The invites were unveiled earlier this week, and included the special historic Green Man, a figure of English folklore, to represent King Charles' passion for the environment.
What is the Coronation, and when is it happening?
On May 6th, King Charles will be officially crowned as the King of England.
He was already automatically made the king when Elizabeth II died, but this is a special historic ceremony to celebrate him becoming king.
There have been lots of coronations throughout history for English kings and queens.
There's going to be a coronation ceremony and procession in London on May 6th, followed by a concert the day after, and a bank holiday the day after that.
Young people at the Coronation
One of the 400 young people invited to the ceremony is Max Woosey, who recently broke a record for the most money raised for charity whilst camping.
Max started sleeping in a tent in his garden during the Covid-19 lockdown, to raise money for a local hospice, which is a place that looks after people who are ill.
He recently headed back inside to finally sleep in his own bed after three years of camping. You can read more about his story here.
People from lots of different organisations all over the UK have been invited as well, including the Guides and Scouts, and the St John's Ambulance.
Volunteers from St John's Ambulance will be helping out on the day, like they did during the lying-in-state of Queen Elizabeth II last year.