Link to newsround

Global photography project highlights endangered wildlife

iberian-lynx.Antonio Liebana/New Big 5
As part of the project, people around the world were asked to vote on the five animals they’d most like to see photographed.
elephants.Berndt Weissenbacher/New Big 5
More than 50,000 people had their say and the five top animals were elephants, polar bears, lions, gorillas and tigers.
Thomas D. Mangelsen/New Big 5
Wildlife photographer Graeme Green has put together a book which includes pictures of these animals described as the ‘new big five’.
Aimee Jan/New Big 5
It also includes many more species from around the globe, many of which are currently endangered.
Graeme Green/New Big 5
Photographer Graeme Green took this photo of lions which he says are his favourite animal to spend time with. He describes them as powerful animals which are symbols of strength, courage, and nobility.
Hao Jiang/New Big 5
Hao Jiang snapped this adorable image of twin polar bear cubs playing with their mother. The young polar bears rely on their mother for everything they need to survive in the Arctic.
Mark Edward Harris/New Big 5
Mark Edward Harris took a photo of this hungry mountain gorilla in Rwanda. He says their numbers are steadily increasing.
Thomas Vijayan/New Big 5
This Bengal tiger was snapped in India. Photographer Thomas Vijayan says the tiger is one of his favourite animals to photograph and travels all the way from Canada to capture them.
Chris Fallows/New Big 5
Graeme hopes his book, which contains more than 220 images, will remind people of the beauty and diversity of the natural world and what could be lost if urgent action isn’t taken to protect our existing wildlife and the planet.

More on this story