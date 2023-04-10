Global photography project highlights endangered wildlife

Global photography project highlights endangered wildlifePublished11 minutes agoImage source, Antonio Liebana/New Big 5Image caption, As part of the project, people around the world were asked to vote on the five animals they’d most like to see photographed.Image source, Berndt Weissenbacher/New Big 5Image caption, More than 50,000 people had their say and the five top animals were elephants, polar bears, lions, gorillas and tigers.Image source, Thomas D. Mangelsen/New Big 5Image caption, Wildlife photographer Graeme Green has put together a book which includes pictures of these animals described as the ‘new big five’.Image source, Aimee Jan/New Big 5Image caption, It also includes many more species from around the globe, many of which are currently endangered.Image source, Graeme Green/New Big 5Image caption, Photographer Graeme Green took this photo of lions which he says are his favourite animal to spend time with. He describes them as powerful animals which are symbols of strength, courage, and nobility.Image source, Hao Jiang/New Big 5Image caption, Hao Jiang snapped this adorable image of twin polar bear cubs playing with their mother. The young polar bears rely on their mother for everything they need to survive in the Arctic.Image source, Mark Edward Harris/New Big 5Image caption, Mark Edward Harris took a photo of this hungry mountain gorilla in Rwanda. He says their numbers are steadily increasing.Image source, Thomas Vijayan/New Big 5Image caption, This Bengal tiger was snapped in India. Photographer Thomas Vijayan says the tiger is one of his favourite animals to photograph and travels all the way from Canada to capture them.Image source, Chris Fallows/New Big 5Image caption, Graeme hopes his book, which contains more than 220 images, will remind people of the beauty and diversity of the natural world and what could be lost if urgent action isn’t taken to protect our existing wildlife and the planet.More on this storyTop 10 animals to watch in 202318 JanuaryAward-winning animal pics to make your day!13 December 2022Prize-winning wildlife pics by UK young photographers20 March