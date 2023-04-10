National Sibling Day: What is it and why is it celebrated?
Siblings can mean a lot to you - they can be your best friend, or someone to play your favourite games with.
Today is a special day dedicated to celebrating siblings everywhere.
The day started as a way to think of siblings of disabled children, and how they play a part in each others lives.
It's also a chance to say thanks to any siblings
Where did National Sibling Day come from?
The day celebrates the siblings of people with disabilities.
It was set up by the charity Sibs, which supports people whose brothers or sisters might have a disability.
Sibs says that children whose siblings have a disability may not get the same attention as their siblings, and might have to revolve their days around them.
The day was set up to celebrate these siblings - and all siblings everywhere - that look out for each other.
How can I celebrate National Siblings Day?
Anyone with siblings can celebrate the day - it could be a great chance to say thank you to a sibling that has helped you out recently.
Maybe you could make time to play a game that you know your sibling likes, or do some arts and crafts together.
You could write a special card for your brother or sister, and tell them what they mean to you.
