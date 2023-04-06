Space: UK's new astronaut Rosemary Coogan begins training
The UK's newest astronaut Rosemary Coogan has begun her training with the European Space Agency (ESA).
The 32-year-old from Northern Ireland is set to become the UK's third ever astronaut, following in the footsteps of Helen Sharman and Tim Peake.
She will carry out the one-year programme alongside four other other European Space Agency astronauts, who are being prepared for future missions.
They are Sophie Adenot from France, Pablo Alvarez Fernandez from Spain, Raphael Liegeois a Belgian-Luxembourgish engineer and, Marco Sieber from Switzerland.
Frank De Winne, head of the European Astronaut Centre, said they had already shown "the skills and dedication to succeed as ESA astronauts".
The final five were selected from more than 22,500 applicants and will carry out their training at the agency's astronaut centre in Cologne, Germany.
Ex-British Paralympian John McFall was also chosen to take part in a special programme to test the feasibility of people with a disability working in space.
Who is Rosemary Coogan?
Rosemary is an astrophysicist, and was selected to join the European Space Agency's (ESA) training programme last year.
She has two master's degrees from Durham University and an astronomy doctorate from Sussex.
The 32-year-old from Northern Ireland will now become the UK's third ever astronaut, as long as she successfully completes the ESA training programme.
We saw her again recently when she welcomed Shaun the Sheep back to the UK after his Moon mission.
She follows in the footsteps of Helen Sharman, who became the first Briton in space in 1989, and Tim Peake, who spent six months on the International Space Station between December 2015 and June 2016.
Tim famously ran the 2016 London Marathon on a treadmill on the ISS, and became the first British astronaut to carry out a spacewalk.
Rosemary found out that she has been selected last year, and said: "It was a real privilege to get the call - I was incredibly excited."
So many people applied, and I feel extremely lucky to be in this position.
She added: "I really want to make the most of this opportunity to learn as much as I can and give as much as I can."
What does the training involve?
The five astronauts will trained to International Space Station standards, so they can go on missions there and back.
Among the tasks they will have to complete are scuba diving to prepare for spacewalks, strenuous fitness assessments, and university-style science lessons.
Once basic training is done in spring 2024, they will officially become certified astronauts and will start further training in the lead up to being assigned to their first mission.
Once they are selected for a mission, they will have to complete further more specific training to make sure they are fully prepared.