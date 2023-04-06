Easter 2023: What are you doing this Bank Holiday Monday?
Friday 7 and Monday 10 April are UK Bank Holidays, which mean schools are closed and lots of adults get a day off work.
In England and Wales, there are usually eight bank holidays every year, while in Scotland there are nine and in Northern Ireland there are 10.
This year there is also an extra one for the King's coronation.
Not all of them coincide, but the Easter Bank Holiday weekend is one we can all enjoy together.
What are your plans for Bank Holiday Monday?
We want you to tell us if you are doing anything special.
Are you going on a special trip or meeting friends or family for a walk?
Take part in out vote and have your say in the comments.
