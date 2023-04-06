Easter: Animals at London Zoo have an egg-cellent Easter egg hunt

Easter: Animals at London Zoo have an egg-cellent Easter egg huntPublished42 minutes agoImage source, London ZooImage caption, This Bolivian black-capped squirrel monkey couldn't be 'hoppier' with their egg hunt and it's no wonder when they were filled with their favourite treats - steamed sweet potato, sweetcorn and peas.Image source, London ZooImage caption, Crispin and Zac are nine-month-old Sumatran tiger cubs so this was their first eggs-perience of Easter!Image source, London ZooImage caption, The keepers laid a trail of cinnamon for the Sumatran tiger cubs to follow and it didn't take long for them to sink their sharp claws and teeth into the carboard eggs.Image source, London ZooImage caption, This meerkat mob had an eggs-plore around their enclosure and found the eggs amongst the sand and rocks.Image source, London ZooImage caption, The meerkats' eggs were filled with moss and crickets...not quite the chocolate eggs we're used to but it looks like they enjoyed it!Image source, London ZooImage caption, The spider monkeys had to use their amazing agility to forage for the eggs which were hung in the treetops of their enclosure.More on this storyWhat's the best way to eat Easter eggs?25 March 2021How much do you know about Easter?10 April 2020Meet the kids trying 'Easter skipping'4 hours ago