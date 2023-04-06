Link to newsround

Easter: Animals at London Zoo have an egg-cellent Easter egg hunt

Squirrel Monkey with and Easter eggLondon Zoo
This Bolivian black-capped squirrel monkey couldn't be 'hoppier' with their egg hunt and it's no wonder when they were filled with their favourite treats - steamed sweet potato, sweetcorn and peas.
Tiger cubs with an Easter eggLondon Zoo
Crispin and Zac are nine-month-old Sumatran tiger cubs so this was their first eggs-perience of Easter!
London Zoo
The keepers laid a trail of cinnamon for the Sumatran tiger cubs to follow and it didn't take long for them to sink their sharp claws and teeth into the carboard eggs.
London Zoo
This meerkat mob had an eggs-plore around their enclosure and found the eggs amongst the sand and rocks.
London Zoo
The meerkats' eggs were filled with moss and crickets...not quite the chocolate eggs we're used to but it looks like they enjoyed it!
London Zoo
The spider monkeys had to use their amazing agility to forage for the eggs which were hung in the treetops of their enclosure.

