Football: Frank Lampard to manage Chelsea for rest of the season
Frank Lampard is set to become Chelsea manager once again - on a temporary basis until the end of the season.
The ex-Chelsea and England midfielder previously managed the team from July 2019 until January 2021, but was later sacked.
He took over at Everton but was sacked there too. He lost his job in January after less than a year in charge.
Now he's back in charge at Chelsea after they sacked manager Graham Potter, and he's expected to be in charge for Chelsea's next game at Wolves on Saturday.
It's hard to keep up!
Why does Chelsea need a new manager?
After Chelsea sacked Lampard go back in 2021 they appointed Thomas Tuchel, who led the team between January 2021-September 2022.
During his time at the club they won the Champions League in May 2021 but he was sacked at the start of this season and replaced by new manager Graham Potter who came from Brighton.
But Potter was sacked on Sunday night less than seven months after signing a five-year contract at Stamford Bridge.
It came after the team had lost 2-0 loss to Aston Villa, and were Chelsea sat in the bottom half of the Premier League table.
Will Lampard be able to bring Chelsea success?
Chelsea are currently 11th in the Premier League and drew 0-0 with Liverpool on Tuesday under coach Bruno Saltor.
Despite having spent more than £550m on new players this season, the team remain 14 points outside the top four. But can Lampard turn things around?
During his previous managerial time at the club, Lampard guided Chelsea to the FA Cup final in his first season in charge.
He also helped them achieve 44 wins from 84 matches - but picked up five defeats in his last eight league games.
Lampard has a long history with the club, who he played for for many years, becoming their record goal scorer.
Many will be surprised by this decision, including Match of the Day host Gary Lineker who wrote on Twitter: "Well, I didn't see that coming".
But with Lampard also having recently been sacked from Everton - after nine defeats in 12 Premier League games - fans will have to wait and see if he can find some new inspiration, now that he's back with his old team.