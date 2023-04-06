US president Joe Biden accepts invitation from King Charles for UK state visit
King Charles has invited the President of the United States, Joe Biden, to come to the UK on a state visit after the coronation.
A state visit is a formal trip to the UK by an important foreign leader - including monarchs, presidents and prime ministers.
US presidents traditionally don't attend British monarchs' coronations but Joe Biden was invited to the prestigious event in May.
Although the president has declined the invitation, he's told the King that the US first lady, Jill Biden, will be attending in his place.
It's reported Joe Biden called King Charles to let him know he wouldn't be attending the coronation, which is when the King invited him to officially visit the UK - which Biden has accepted.
White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said: "The president was appreciative of the offer by the King and looks forward to that state visit."
We don't yet know when it'll be but Jean Pierre added it would be "in the near future".
What is a state visit?
A state visit is a formal visit to the UK by an important foreign leader - including monarchs, presidents or prime ministers.
It is a grand occasion, which aims to strengthen relationships between countries.
The Monarch acts as the official host during the trip and usually welcomes one or two heads of state a year.
King Charles' mother, Queen Elizabeth II, hosted over 100 state visits during her time on the throne.
Visiting guests usually stay at Buckingham Palace or Windsor Castle and there is usually a special state banquet in honour of the visitor.
A visit to - and speeches at - the houses of Parliament can also form part of the schedule.
Donald Trump's state visit in 2019
The last state visit by a US president was back in 2019.
Donald Trump was president at the time and he met many members of the Royal Family as well as politicians.
His visit caused some controversy with protests taking place in London during his stay.
The former president has announced that he intends to try again to be President at the next election but is also currently facing trial after being arrested and charged for breaking the law - he has pleaded not guilty to 34 charges of business fraud.