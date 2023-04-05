Flexible classroom: What kind of desk is best for learning?
Classrooms can be found all around the world, and many of them have the same features.
Desks for books, paper, pencils and pens, chairs for students to sit on and either a black or white board for teachers, are all common features in school rooms.
However, a school in Belgium has decided to try out a bit of a different approach to learning.
They've introduced "flexible classroom seating" in some lessons. It means there are different options for desks and seating.
Some of the options include sitting on the floor while working, pedalling on a stationary bike, standing and there's even an option to sit on a yoga ball.
It means students are able to choose their preferred work station depending on what they feel best helps them with their learning.
The idea comes from Canada and the results so far have been positive, with the school now planning to increase the number of flexible classrooms.
