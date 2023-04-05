Premier League: Could we see more breaks in games for Muslim players during Ramadan?
When you're a professional footballer, you need as much energy as possible to play at your best.
But this is much harder if you're a Muslim and observing Ramadan - one of the most important holidays in the Islamic calendar.
Many people marking the holy month of Ramadan fast, which means they can't eat or drink during the day, and can only break the fast once the sun sets.
A lot of Premier League matches are played in the evening, so competition bosses have allowed teams with Muslim players to request the game be paused so they can grab something to eat and drink.
How does a mid-game break work?
Teams and match officials will discuss beforehand whether any of their players need a break in the game and an approximate time for the stoppage will be agreed.
The referee will signal for a break during a goal-kick, free-kick or throw-in so it doesn't disrupt a game mid-flow.
During this quick break, Muslim players are able to eat and drink at pitch-side.
Why are these breaks happening?
Teams in the Premier League and the EFL this season have been allowed to request a break mid-game to allow Muslim players to break their fast so they can observe the holy month of Ramadan.
We saw it happen when Everton faced Tottenham on Monday 3 April, 2023.
The game was stopped in the 26th minute to allow Abdoulaye Doucoure, Amadou Onana and Idrissa Gueye to go pitch-side for food and fluids.
And when Bournemouth played Brighton on Tuesday 4 April, you can see in the photo above how the Cherries' Dango Ouattara and Hamed Junior Traore took advantage of a pause in play to break their fasts.
Other recent games have also been delayed kick-off to allow players to break their fast before the game - like the Championship game between Burnley and Sunderland.
What do the players say?
Last month, Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure told BBC Sport he always "loves" Ramadan, adding: "I fast every day. I don't miss any days.
"Sometimes playing football has been hard because Ramadan has been in the summer and during pre-season.
"But I have always been lucky to practise Ramadan and there have never been problems with my physical condition - I am grateful for that."
Will we see more mid-game breaks in the future?
The Islamic Calendar follows the lunar calendar, and Ramadan starts about 10 days earlier each year.
That means the holy month will soon take place during the winter when even more games are taking place.
It's likely that these mid-game breaks will become a regular occurrence over the next few years.
Fasting is important during Ramadan as it Muslims believe it allows to devote themselves to their faith and come closer to Allah, or God.
It's not always the same in other countries though.
France's Football Federation (FFF) has told referees they must not pause matches to allow Muslim players to break their fast during Ramadan.
Some players - like Nates defender Jaouden Hadjam - have missed matches because of it, while other players in the team do not fast on match days so they can play.