King Charles' coronation: First look at the invitations
- Published
With just a month to go until King Charles' coronation, we've finally caught a glimpse of the invitations.
The invitation marks the first time the Queen Consort has been referred to by her new title, Queen Camilla, which is what she'll be known as from the coronation onwards.
At the service next month, Camilla will be crowned alongside the King, 18 years after the couple married.
The invitations, which have been printed onto recycled paper, will be sent out to 2,000 guests.
The invitation was designed by illustrator Andrew Jamieson and features ornate wildflowers, bird and insects, as well as national emblems.
In the middle at the bottom of the invitation, you can see the folklore figure of the "green man" to reflect the King's many years of environmental campaigning.
According to Buckingham Palace it is a symbol of spring and rebirth which celebrates a new reign.
Also attending the ceremony will be eight "pages of honour" which are roles that have been given to children close to the King and Queen Consort.
This includes 9-year-old Prince George, three of the Queen Consort's grandchildren and her great-nephew.
