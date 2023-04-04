Eiffel Tower: Iconic Paris landmark gets a mini-twin
- Published
There's now two Eiffel Towers in Paris, thanks to an artist who has decided to install a mini one.
Phillipe Maindron built an Eiffel Tower that is around a tenth of the size of the original.
He said he wanted create something "carefree" - and named his baby Tower the Eiffela.
The Eiffel Tower is one of the most iconic landmarks in Europe, and it stands at 330 metres high.
"Eifella"
This is what the artist decided to call his mini-tribute to the Eiffel Tower.
Despite being a lot smaller than the original - it's still a decent size - standing at just over 32 metres tall.
Phillipe Maindron said he wanted to pay tribute to the famous landmark, that millions of tourists visit every year.
Many people thought it might have been an April Fool's joke - but the mini-tower is staying up until 10th April.
The Eiffel Tower did have one prank to play on April Fool's Day this year - with a post going out on social media saying that it would be turned into a giant slide.
Sounds like a pretty good idea to us, actually!
The Eiffel Tower's history
The famous tower started construction in 1887 and was completed in March 1889.
It stands currently at about 330 metres and, before antennas were added to the top, it stood at about 312 metres high!
It took a team of between 150-300 people to build it.
The Eiffel Tower is made up of 18,038 iron parts, 2,500,000 rivets and four pillars to make up the 410 square-foot monument.
Live from the Eiffel Tower
From 1903 the tower was used as a military radio post, and more recently it's been used to broadcast TV.
The Eiffel Tower was only supposed to be a temporary structure - but it's still standing today.
It's repainted every seven years, and will get a new coat in the next year before the 2024 Paris Olympics.