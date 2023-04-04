Pink Moon: The full moon will be visible this week Published 13 minutes ago

Image source, Getty Images Image caption, Despite its name the Pink Moon isn't actually pink!

If you're a space fan, it's time to crack out your telescope or pair of binoculars as they'll be some epic sights in the night sky this week.

April's full moon, known as the Pink Moon, will be visible in the early hours on Thursday morning.

It'll be the first full moon of the new season and is expected to reach its peak brightness at about 5.34am UK time, according to the Royal Observatory Greenwich.

However, if you aren't able to observe the moon so early, don't worry as all is not lost! It'll appear full for three days from Tuesday evening to Friday morning this week Nasa says.

What else can we see in the sky this week?

Nasa also says three of the five closest planets to Earth will be visible in the sky this week.

Venus will be the brightest according to the space agency, with Mercury and Mars also present.

They'll be visible in the sky on Wednesday evening just before the Moon reaches its peak.

Why is it called the Pink Moon?

In many cultures, including Native American tribes, people named the full moons throughout the year as a way to keep track of time.

So although April's full moon is known as the Pink Moon, don't expect it to look particularly pink!

It's named after pink flowers called wild ground phlox, which bloom in early spring and appear throughout the United States and Canada.

It is also called the Sprouting Grass Moon, the Egg Moon and the Fish Moon in other parts of the world.