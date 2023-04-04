What is the Finalissima, and who is playing? Lionesses take on Brazil at Wembley
- Published
- comments
This year the women's Finalissima will be held for the first ever time at Wembley stadium in London.
The Lionesses are preparing to take on number nine in the world ranked Brazil this Thursday, 6 April.
The Finalissima is the winner of the Euros tournament against the winner of the Copa America.
Fans will be looking at the game to preview the world cup later this summer. Here's everything you need to know about Thursday's match.
What is the Finalissima?
The Finalissima sees the winner of the Euros tournament take on the winner of the Copa America - which is South America's cup.
This is the first ever women's Finalissima - the first men's one took place in 2022, where Argentina beat Italy 3-0.
It'll be played at Wembley this Thursday, with kick-off at 19:45.
Who is playing this year?
The Lionesses are taking on Brazil's women's team - who are currently ranked number nine in the world, compared to England's fifth place.
England beat Germany 2-1 in the final of the Women's Euros at Wembley in summer, and Brazil beat Colombia 1-0 in the Copa America final.
The Lionesses have played Brazil three times before - with Brazil getting the last win, and England winning the two before that.
This is a chance to again test ourselves against another top 10 team in the world
Sarina Wiegman, England manager
Who should we look out for?
Lauren James has been impressing fans with her striking skills so far. Captain Leah Williamson recently described her as a "cheat code" in the way she can get past the opposition.
She scored her first international goal in England's Arnold Clark Cup game against South Korea, and continued to prove herself a real threat throughout the tournament.
BBC Sports Personality of the Year Beth Mead is still recovering from an injury, so won't be playing, and could miss the World Cup too.
It's not just England that are down a key player - Brazil's iconic Marta, who usually captains the team - is also recovering from injury.
The Lionesses will also be wearing their brand new kit - complete with the new blue shorts. Find out why these have changed colour here.