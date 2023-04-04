Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse - what we know so far
- Published
- comments
Miles Morales is swinging back into action as Spider-Man in the new Spider-Verse movie!
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is the first in a two-part sequel to the first Spider-Verse movie which came out in 2018.
The animated movie follows Miles and his friend Gwen Stacy into the Multiverse, where he learns there's a whole bunch more Spider-People out there!
Across the Spider-Verse is set to be released on 2 June 2023, and the second part - 'Beyond the Spider-Verse' - will be released in 2024.
Get your Spidey senses going with these stories...
What is Across the Spider-Verse about?
The new movie picks up where the first one left off, with Miles Morales catching up with his fellow Spider-pal Gwen Stacy.
However he is soon transported into the Multiverse - a place where thousands of different universes connect - where he meets a team of Spider-People who are charged with protecting its existence.
Together with this new crew, Miles must work to help stop a mysterious new villain who could disrupt the entire Multiverse.
Who is in the new Spider-Verse movie?
Shameik Moore (who voices Miles Morales) and Hailee Steinfeld (who voices Gwen Stacy) are back again, alongside Jake Johnson, who played Peter B. Parker in the first movie.
The cast also includes Issa Rae as Spider-Woman, and Daniel Kaluuya as Spider-Punk.
Jason Schwartzman will play the mysterious Spot, and Oscar Isaac will challenge Miles' sense of right and wrong as Spider-Man 2099.
Are you excited for the new Spider-Verse movie? Let us know in the comments...