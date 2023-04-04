Disney: Moana live-action movie on the way
What can we say except you're welcome?! Disney have announced that a live-action version of Moana is on the way.
The news was shared in a special video by Dwayne Johnson - who plays the demigod Maui in the movie - with his daughters.
Dwayne and Auli'i Cravalho - who voiced Moana in the original movie - will work as executive producers on the new live-action film, meaning they will help to make it.
Moana first came out seven years ago in 2016, and the new movie will join Disney's host of new live-action remakes, like Cinderella, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, Mulan, The Lion King and soon The Little Mermaid.
What do you think? Are you excited Moana is getting a live-action version? Or do you think there are too many live-action remakes?
Inspired by Polynesian mythology, Moana tells the story of a brave girl who goes on an epic quest, befriending a demi-god, battling giant crabs and an angry volcano god to save her village from destruction.
"Moana's strength and perseverance are inspiring—to audiences around the world, to me and to everyone who helped bring her to life. I'm looking forward to sharing her story in a whole new way." said Auli'i Cravalho.
"I'm deeply humbled and overcome with gratitude to bring the beautiful story of Moana to the live action big screen. This story is my culture, and this story is emblematic of our people's grace and warrior strength.
"I wear this culture proudly on my skin and in my soul, and this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reunite with Maui, inspired by the mana and spirit of my late grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia, is one that runs very deep for me," said Dwayne.
Moana is just one of the recent live-action announcements Disney have shared, including an adaptation of The Aristocats, and a remake of Peter Pan.