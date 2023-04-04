Easter pets: What you should and shouldn't feed your animals this Easter
You might be planning an Easter egg hunt for this weekend, or looking forward to eating chocolatey treats.
In the run up to Easter animal charities have been warning pet owners to take extra care.
Whilst you might want to treat your pets too, don't forget that there's some things your furry friends can't eat - including chocolate.
Luckily, there's lots of other ways you can treat them, including different foods, and fun activities to make sure they're involved in the holiday fun.
Do you have any plans for playing with your pets in the Easter holidays? Let us know in the comments below.
The Newsround guide to Easter:
1 - Don't feed them chocolate
Chocolate contains a chemical which is toxic to cats and dogs and makes them very unwell.
If you have lots of chocolate lying around over Easter, make sure it is hidden away from your furry friends.
If you think your pet has accidentally eaten chocolate, let an adult know straight away.
2 - Other unsafe foods
This Easter you might have some other seasonal food, including hot cross buns or Simnel cake.
These also need to be out of reach from your pets, as they contain raisins, which pets can't eat.
The RSPCA also says to watch out for foods containing the sweetener xylitol, as it can be dangerous for pets as well.
3 - Safe foods
There's lots of different types of treats you can give your pets.
Why not make it Easter themed, and set up a treat hunt for them, so they can feel involved.
You could turn this into a fun game for feeding your cat - the RSPCA says cats love to be stimulated and this is a great way to do it.
Always remember to check with an adult before giving your pet new foods.
4 - Fun activities
There's plenty of other things your pets can do that don't involve eating.
If you have a rabbit, you could make a fun obstacle course in its enclosure with safe materials.
Remember to ask an adult for help - and you can check out the Newsround pet rabbit guide for more information.
Is there a trick you'd like to teach your dog? You could show it off to your friends and family if they are coming round to celebrate.
Or you could make the most of the spring sunshine - if you're having any - and take your dog for some long walks.