Premier League: Can you win the manager sack race?

Tuchel, Rodgers, PotterGetty Images
Thomas Tuchel, Brendan Rodgers and Graham Potter have all been sacked this season

Chelsea's Graham Potter has become the twelfth Premier League manager to have lost their job so far this season.

It's a new record for the league and it shows what a hard job it can be.

Usually when a coach leaves a big team it's because they aren't winning enough games and the fans and owners lose patience waiting for better days to return.

But can you remember who has been sacked this season and from which clubs?

Try our timed quiz and see if you can win the managers sack race!

Let us know your scores in the comments, and tell us how your team's manager is doing this season!

If you cannot see the quiz, click here.

