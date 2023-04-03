Premier League: Can you win the manager sack race?
Chelsea's Graham Potter has become the twelfth Premier League manager to have lost their job so far this season.
It's a new record for the league and it shows what a hard job it can be.
Usually when a coach leaves a big team it's because they aren't winning enough games and the fans and owners lose patience waiting for better days to return.
But can you remember who has been sacked this season and from which clubs?
Try our timed quiz and see if you can win the managers sack race!
