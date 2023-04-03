Cows could be given products to limit farts and burps
- Published
- comments
The government has announced plans which could see cows being given special products to help limit the amount of methane they produce.
Much of that methane comes out in cow farts and burps.
It's all part of measures to reduce the levels of greenhouse gases created from the farming industry which has an impact on global warming and climate change.
It's also linked to the government's wider plans for the UK to reach specific climate targets. It previously said it would cut greenhouse gas emissions to almost zero by 2050.
Products aimed at tackling the amount of methane produced from cows belches and wind could hit the market as early as 2025, according to a recent government report.
The report also suggests it may be compulsory for farmers to give "methane suppressants" to their cattle which would be included in the feed given to the animals.
Why is methane such a big problem?
Methane is what's known as a greenhouse gas. Other greenhouse gases include carbon dioxide, nitrous oxide and ozone.
These gases can be harmful to the Earth as they trap heat, making the planet warmer than it should be.
This process can also lead to other unwanted effects including rising sea levels, extreme weather and big shifts in weather conditions in some parts of the world.
The overall impact of these changes on the planet is what's known as climate change.
Where does methane come from?
Around 40% of methane comes from natural sources like wetlands, but the bigger share comes from a a number of human activities, ranging from agriculture, such as cattle and rice production, to rubbish dumps.
What do cows have to do with it?
Animals like cows, goats and sheep are known to be some of the planet's biggest producers of the greenhouse house, methane.
It's released into the atmosphere when the animals burp and fart.
Scientists say the world's 1.5 billion cattle, each producing up to 500 litres of methane a day, are big contributors to this.
Ways to limit the amount of methane cows produce is something which people have already begun to explore.
The suppressants - which could come from chemicals or natural substances like seaweed and garlic - can be ground into feed and given to animals.
In the UK, the National Farmer's Union welcomed plans to tackle methane but said that the feed idea needed more research it make sure it worked and wasn't too expensive.
Farmers in Australia fed their cows pink seaweed to help tackle the issue and limit the impacts on climate change.
The seaweed contains chemicals which help to reduce the process known as enteric fermentation which takes place in the digestive system of cows and creates the gas methane.
Charcoal has also been used to make cattle greener. And last year, a team of students designed a special mask for cows aimed at reducing methane levels. It's said to neutralise the animals' emissions, limiting the impact of the gas on the planet.