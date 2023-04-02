April Fools' joke played on famous filmmaker by her 11-year-old child
What's the best April Fools' Day prank you've played on your family?
Well a famous film-maker's child fooled their mum when they sent a prank letter asking for her Oscar back!
Sarah Polley won the award for the best adapted screenplay at the 96th Academy Awards last month, but on 1 April a letter arrived saying the Oscar was given to her "by mistake".
It said she could keep the award for one more week so she could "enjoy its presence" in her home but it needed to be mailed back so it could be sent to the "rightful winner".
The letter continued: "We are sorry for your loss, but it is only fair that the play with the real best adapted screenplay gets the Oscar."
The 11-year-old went on to joke that Oscar bosses had realised their error on the day the award was given - but wanted to avoid another blunder like La La Land being named winner of Best Picture in 2017 instead of Moonlight.
The film-maker realised it was a prank but made it clear she wasn't impressed, saying her child "swung low" for April Fools' Day.
