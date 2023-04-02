Link to newsround

Tornadoes cause devastation across the USA

Man walks past his destroyed houseGetty Images
The tornadoes have destroyed houses across the US

Tornadoes in the United States have left a trail of devastation with homes destroyed and people injured.

There have been more than 60 tornado reports across at least seven states in the South and Midwest on Friday and Saturday.

Recovery efforts were underway in these areas as the severe storms moved east on Saturday.

At least 26 people have been killed by the storms and dozens more people have been injured.

More on extreme weather

What are hurricanes, cyclones and typhoons?

What extreme weather tells us about climate change

Hundreds of thousands of people have been left without power.

Tornadoes are rotating columns of air which touch the ground, they can cause huge devastation.

What is a tornado? Shanequa explains (March 2023)

States including Arkansas, Tennessee, Illinois, Indiana, Alabama and Mississippi have all been affected.

Ashley Macmillan said she, her husband and their children huddled with their dogs in a small bathroom in their home in Wynne, Little Rock, Arkansas as a tornado passed.

Reuters
Wynne's high school suffered heavy damage from the tornado, but everyone in the school managed to get out in time

A falling tree seriously damaged their home, but they were unhurt.

She told the AP news agency: "We could feel the house shaking, we could hear loud noises, dishes rattling. And then it just got calm."

The tornadoes come a week after a huge tornado swept through Alabama and Mississippi.

The tornado travelled 59 miles and lasted about an hour 10 minutes.

Advice if you're upset by the news