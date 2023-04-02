Tornadoes cause devastation across the USA
- Published
- comments
Tornadoes in the United States have left a trail of devastation with homes destroyed and people injured.
There have been more than 60 tornado reports across at least seven states in the South and Midwest on Friday and Saturday.
Recovery efforts were underway in these areas as the severe storms moved east on Saturday.
At least 26 people have been killed by the storms and dozens more people have been injured.
Hundreds of thousands of people have been left without power.
Tornadoes are rotating columns of air which touch the ground, they can cause huge devastation.
States including Arkansas, Tennessee, Illinois, Indiana, Alabama and Mississippi have all been affected.
Ashley Macmillan said she, her husband and their children huddled with their dogs in a small bathroom in their home in Wynne, Little Rock, Arkansas as a tornado passed.
A falling tree seriously damaged their home, but they were unhurt.
She told the AP news agency: "We could feel the house shaking, we could hear loud noises, dishes rattling. And then it just got calm."
The tornadoes come a week after a huge tornado swept through Alabama and Mississippi.
The tornado travelled 59 miles and lasted about an hour 10 minutes.