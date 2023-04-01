Dover delays: Queues of cars at port for start of Easter holidays
- Published
- comments
A critical incident has been declared at the port of Dover after delays to cars and coaches.
Passengers that include children going on Easter holidays and school coach trips have had to wait for hours in queues of traffic.
Port of Dover authorities have released a statement apologising and saying the extra coach bookings taken by ferry operators had taken for Easter partly caused delay.
The Port of Dover, P&O Ferries and DFDS Seaways have all blamed lengthy checks at French border control and bad weather for the incident.
In a statement to the BBC, the port authorities in Northern France said that there were "no difficulties that we know of", but that lots of coaches had arrived at the border in Dover at around the same time.
All border checkpoints are working and have been since last night, it added.
The Port of Dover is Europe's busiest ferry port and the nearest English port to France.
Some coaches, including for school trips, had to wait at the port overnight and around 400 more were expected to arrive throughout Saturday.
At 04:00 BST, the port reported delays of five to six hours for coaches - it later said that coach delays were still several hours long.
The port has said passengers caught up in the queues have been given food and drink.
A coach of school children traveling to France had been given bags of crisps, some chocolate and water to see them through.
Sara Miles, who is going with her husband and two young daughters to visit her parents, told the BBC: "It's all a bit chaotic. People are turning off their cars and getting out.
"The girls are very excited about the holiday and it'd be too difficult to turn back now."