King Charles thanks people who planted trees for scheme
King Charles has thanked people involved in the Queen's Green Canopy (QGC) after it was announced the scheme has planted more than three million trees.
The project which was launched in May 2021 to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee was extended when Queen Elizabeth II died so that people could plant memorial trees.
As it came to and end, the King offer his "heartfelt thanks" to the people across the UK who planted the trees."This project has shown how simple, practical and positive gestures can make a big difference, and I can think of no more fitting tribute to Her late Majesty's 70-year reign."
When the Queen's Green Canopy was launched in May 2021 communities, schools, gardeners and companies were encouraged to plant trees to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
The project was to create a lasting tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, but also to help protect the environment.
Trees can help remove pollutants from the air, prevent flooding and soil erosion and support wildlife.
In celebration of the end of the scheme the King and the Prince of Wales planted one of the final trees, an acer, in the gardens of Sandringham House, one of the royal residences.
Naturalist and broadcaster Sir David Attenborough, an ambassador for the scheme, planted a tree in Richmond Park to mark the closure of the second planting season.
He said: "The Queen's Green Canopy has created an invaluable national legacy for our children, future generations and the planet itself."
A film has also been released with the story of the project narrated by actor and QGC ambassador Dame Judi Dench.
The QGC organisers have announced it will fund the planting of a specimen tree in 98 areas across the UK later this year, to mark the coronation of King Charles III.