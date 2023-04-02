The skateboarder skating thousands of miles across the US
A skateboarder from New York is skateboarding more than 3,000 miles across the Unites States for mental health awareness and to raise money for an organisation which works with young people.
Chad Caruso is also hoping to set a new Guinness World Record with the challenge.
He started his journey at the famous Venice Beach Skatepark in Los Angeles in the South West of the US on 24 March.
He is hoping to complete his journey at Virginia Beach Oceanfront on the East coast of the US in time for a sports action festival at the beginning of June.
Newsround managed to catch up with Chad as he rested in-between his skateboarding.
He told us skateboarding such long distances was surprisingly not too painful. "I started doing practice runs about six months ago so I think that helped a bunch."
And if you think he has lots of different boards for the trip, you'd be wrong. He is planning on using one the whole time, unless something breaks, though he does have a back-up set of wheels.
Chad is no stranger to a challenge, in 2019 he completed 50 tricks in 50 states of the US.
But he won't be doing any skateboarding tricks on this journey, as his priority is to keep himself safe and not get hurt.
Newsround asked if he was looking forward to anything in particular on his journey.
"I'd say the number one thing is meeting people. It's much easier to have these types of interactions when you're on the road solo than it is when traveling with others. I really enjoy hearing their stories."