Bafta Games Awards: Successful night for Tunic and Kirby and the Forgotten Land
The red carpet was rolled out for one of the most glamorous nights in gaming - The Bafta Games Awards.
It was an opportunity to celebrate the work of the teams behind some of the biggest games of the last year.
As well as household names like Kirby, that you are probably used to playing, the night also saw some newer titles picking up awards too - like Tunic.
After collecting two, the creators of the action adventure game said: "This is nuts, thank you so much."
Tunic gives you control of a small fox going on a big adventure.
Along the way you'll explore a land filled with lost legends, ancient powers and ferocious monsters.
It claimed the awards for Debut game and Artistic achievement.
Not bad for a small fox!
The action platform game Kirby and the Forgotten Land picked up the award for best family game.
The character has starred in a huge number of titles starting back more than 30 years ago - but is also a fan favourite in other titles like the Super Smash Bros series.
It is Kirby's first ever 3D adventure.
This time Kirby explores a mysterious world full of abandoned structures from a past civilisation.
Did you know?
Last year gaming sales made up £4.7bn in the UK, which is higher than that of the film, television or music industries, according to the digital entertainment and retail association (ERA)