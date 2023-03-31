Weird and delicious Easter food from around the world
If you have a sweet tooth, then you are probably counting down the days to the Easter weekend!
Chocolate eggs are now a huge part of the Christian celebration, and traditionally are given to represent new life.
But if you are more of a savoury lover, there is an alternative for you!
Various supermarkets around the UK are now selling Easter eggs made from cheese!
Morrisons, Asda, Marks and Spencers and Waitrose have all churned out a cheesey egg, with some even being accompanied by a cracker and chutney selection!
Here are some more quirky Easter snacks from around the world. Would you request them to accompany your roast lamb this year?
Pineapple and cheese casserole
Don't worry if you can't decide between savoury and sweet - this one may be for you!
You may find this dish on an American Easter dinner table.
It's the pineapple casserole, made with cheddar cheese, butter, flour, sugar and sometimes cheesey crackers such as Ritz or Mini Cheddars!
You may already have an opinion on whether pineapple belongs on pizza or not, but this one is certainly going to raise eyebrows!
Would you try it?
Chocolate Bilbies
You may have been lucky enough to munch on a chocolate bunny but children in Australia could be enjoying a chocolate bilby!
That is because rabbits are a little less popular than their long-nosed distant cousins down under.
Bilbies are cute, big-eared marsupials that are native to the Australian outback, but around 200 years ago, European rabbits were introduced to the area and took over as the dominant species.
The now-endangered bilby became a popular Easter figure after a nine-year-old girl called Rose-Marie Dusting wrote a story called "Billy The Aussie Easter Bilby" in 1968.
Eleven years later she published the story and it brought the bilby, and it's status as an endangered species, back to the attention of Australian people.
Then, in 1991, an environmentalists teamed up with chocolatiers, and decided to create the chocolate bilby, in order to raise money to revive the bilby population in the country.
Butter lamb
Your family may have a leg of lamb at the centre of their dinner table on Easter Sunday, but in Poland, things are a little different.
It is common to find a small lamb carved from a block of butter, often with a little bow around it's neck!
It was traditional for some Christians to give up dairy for Lent, so churning it into butter ready for Easter was a way to use up the leftover milk.
The lamb is also a reference to a well-known line in the Bible: "Here is the Lamb of God who takes away the sin of the world."