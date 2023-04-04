Easter Holidays: Are you celebrating Easter and what plans do you have?
This Sunday is Easter Sunday - a special holiday in the Christian calendar that's celebrated all over the world.
There's lots of different traditions around Easter, including Easter egg hunts, parades, and much more.
As well as Easter Sunday it's also going to be the Easter holidays! Do you have anything planned? Let us know in the comments at the bottom of the page.
The Newsround guide to Easter:
What are some things I can do to celebrate Easter?
There's lots of different things done all over the world to celebrate Easter.
You might be celebrating Easter, but there's also the Easter holidays! As the days are getting a bit brighter and warmer, you might head on some outdoor adventures.
It's also a great time to check out all the lovely blossom that will have bloomed in trees near you.
Or maybe, you're up to something completely different! Let us know in the comments what you're looking forward to.
Why is Easter celebrated?
Easter is an important Christian festival - it's when Christians celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ.
The Bible says that Christ died on a cross on a day called Good Friday. According to the Bible, Jesus was then resurrected and came back to life on Easter Sunday.
Easter is on different dates each year, between 21 March and 25 April, depending on when there's a full moon in Spring.
But what about the Easter bunny?
- The story of the Easter Bunny is thought to have become common in the 19th Century
- Rabbits usually give birth to a big litter of babies (called kittens), so they became a symbol of new life
- Legend has it that the Easter Bunny lays, decorates and hides eggs as they are also a symbol of new life
