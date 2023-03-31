Scientists trial a new idea to stop bullying in South Korea schools
An experiment aimed at dealing with bullying has been trialled at schools in South Korea.
As part of the study, teachers were helped to create what has been described as an "anti-bullying climate" in classrooms.
It involved psychologists - who are professionals in mental health - working with teachers to create an environment where other students felt able to non-violently defend victims of bullying.
Bullying in South Korean schools has become a problem, a recent survey by the country's Ministry of Education revealed that the number of school bullying victims is increasing each year.
And the experiences of bullying faced by children at school in the country is often replicated on TV and in films with South Korean movies and K-dramas.
As part of the study, researchers worked with a group of 24 experienced, PE teachers in Seoul, South Korea's capital city.
The study looked at two classes taught by each teacher. In total 1,178 students took part in the experiment across 48 classes.
Over 18 weeks, teachers were sorted into two groups - one where teachers or pupils were not encouraged to get involved to stop bullying, and another group that had the study's new approach.
The new approach, that aimed to create an "anti-bullying climate" in classrooms, did this by focussing on caring for others and reducing competition among students.
Scientists say that this approach "sharply reduced" the victims of bullying and that their study proves that focussing on the behaviour of one individual bully, is much less effective than looking at the attitude of classrooms as a whole.
They added that in these classrooms, students - described as bystanders, or children not directly involved - didn't tolerate bullying from other classmates and would stand up for victims being bullied.
"Bystanders supported the victims because the classroom climate supported the bystanders," the scientists said.
If you are worried that you or anyone that you know is being bullied, speak to an adult that you trust you about it. That might be a teacher or someone in your family.
You can find more help and advice on the CBBC website.
Or you can call ChildLine for free on 0800 1111.