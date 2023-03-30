Titanosaur: Gigantic dinosaur goes on display at National History Museum
One of the biggest creatures to walk Earth has arrived at the Natural History Museum in London.
The Patagotitan dinosaur lived 100 million years ago and a cast of the huge prehistoric creature will be on display at the museum for visitors to touch, feel and walk between its legs.
The giant cast of the dino is made from a model skeleton and also real fossil bones that were first found in Argentina in 2014.
It measures 37m (121ft) from nose to tail and the living creature weighed about 57 tonnes which is the same as about eight Tyrannosaurus rexes.
The animal's thigh bone is 2.4m-long and is taller than a man, it's been stood upright so that visitors have a prehistoric selfie opportunity.
The original fossils were found in Argentina and replica skeleton is on loan from a museum in the country called Museo Paleontológico Egidio Feruglio (MEF).
The skeleton is so big the museum had to work hard to fit it it - the end of the tail had to be bent around a column.
The team also strengthened the floor and engineers worked to hide some of the supporting frames so it looks as if the dinosaurs is walking along a carpet.
- Dinosaurs lived on Earth for about 165 million years before becoming extinct 65 million years ago.
Known as titanosaurs, these animals were among the largest to ever walk the earth and are members of a group of dinosaurs called sauropods - which are dinosaurs with long necks.
"Patagotitan was what we call a sauropod dinosaur," explained palaeontologist Prof Paul Barrett.
"It's a relative of things like Diplodocus that you might be a bit more familiar with."
Patagotian mayorum is one of the biggest known titanosaurs and a big dinosaur means a big diet!
An animal as big as Patagotitan would have had to eat all day and most of the night.
The dinosaur would have eaten 129kgs of plants every day, that's about 516 round lettuces! They also would have been nine times heavier than an African elephant - which is the largest land animal alive today.
Scientists aren't sure why the titanosaurs were so big, but they think it could be because they ate so much poor quality plant food, they had to have a large digestive system to poo most out of it.
Visitors to the Natural History Museum will be able to squeeze some tubes intended to be a replica of the titanosaur's intestines and have been told to prepare to be shocked by the noise of the large animal's tummy rumbles.