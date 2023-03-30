King Charles III: King speaks to German parliament for first time Published 42 minutes ago

Image source, Getty Images Image caption, King Charles III spoke in German as the first monarch to address the German parliment

King Charles III has become the first British monarch to speak in the German parliament.

On Thursday, during the second day of his first trip to another country as King, he spoke in German and thanked everyone for their warm wishes after his mother Queen Elizabeth II died.

He is the first British king or queen to address the Bundestag which is the name of the German parliament, in the capital city Berlin.

The King's mother, Queen Elizabeth II last visited Germany in 2015 and His Majesty has visited Germany many times - when he was the Prince of Wales he made 28 official visits to the country.

This latest visit, this time as King, comes after his trip to France was cancelled because of protests there.

What did the King say in the German parliament?

The King said it was a great honour to be in the country, and talked about historic ties between the UK and Germany.

The King said he could "hardly begin to express the pride I feel" at the relations between the UK and Germany and that he hoped to "renew the pledge of friendship between our nations".

Image source, PA Media

What is a parliament? A parliament is where politicians meet to decide laws and make decisions. In a democracy, politicians often put forward the views of people they represent.

He also thanked the German people for their "kindness" after his mother, the Queen died, and highlighted the support the country has shown to Ukraine, where there is an ongoing conflict with Russia.

He added that the world has "not merely stood by" and that "we can take heart from our unity".

He couldn't resist, however, talking about football, as two nations, Germany and England have a historic rivalry.

The King took the opportunity to mention the Lionesses victory against the German women's team during the Euros final last summer.

On climate change

One of the King's biggest passions is the environment, and speaking to German politicians he said that "faced with so many shared challenges, the United Kingdom and Germany are together providing leadership to secure our shared future".

He says the two countries are Europe's largest producers of power from wind and that renewable energy generated by the two nations will be vital in dealing with the "challenges of climate change".

Image source, Reuters

On remembering the Second World War

King Charles also spoke about the past conflict between the nations and how the two countries are now friends.

He also acknowledged German citizens who had died during severe bombing by British and American aircraft during World War Two.

And spoke of the "Kindertransport", when thousands of Jewish children were rescued from Nazi Germany and brought to Britain as refugees.

Who is a refugee? A refugee is a person who has been forced to leave their country in order to escape war, persecution or natural disaster.

Image source, Getty Images Image caption, King Charles visits the Ukraine Arrival Centre Tegel for Ukrainian refugees in Berlin

The King added that the "scourge of war is back in Europe" and the difficulties many Ukrainian people now face, after being forced to leave their homes.